Crystal Shell CS6 LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by Shakuff - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (CS6-5MS-SC-4CL)

Inspired by organic forms, the Crystal Shell CS6 LED Multi-Light Pendant Light from ShakÃºff fills up ones room with a spirited ambiance of rich golden light. The elegant composition brings complements the modern or contemporary aesthetic. It appears to float in the air with an ultra-fine cord. The handcrafted glass shade invites one to experience it from all viewing angles as it features wavy contours In a clamshell composition. The glass bursts with texture. Artisans apply glass chunks to the interior of the shells, creating an intriguing icy effect. The icy surface underlines the pendants sculptural quality and glare-free light experience. With a lamp nestled inside, the pendant generates a warm ambient glow and a display of intricate highlights. Established by jewelry-maker-turned-designer Joseph Sidof, ShakÃºff lighting creates stunning handblown glass fixtures inspired by Murano, Italy. Focused on artistry, quality and collaboration, ShakÃºff offers custom lighting for commercial and residential spaces. Shape: Globe. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver