Crystal Shell CS19 LED Multi Light Pendant by Shakuff - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (CS19-10AB-BC-4CL)

The Crystal Shell CS19 LED Multi Light Pendant from Shakuff recalls memories of the sea as an inspiring composition of bright, dazzling clamshell forms. Shakuff's work explores the natural beauty of light. The studio's glassworkers marry art with craft. To suggest the form of a clamshell, glassworkers produce two pieces of hand-blown glass. The glass is hand-shaped with a wavy edge and covered with an icy texture to illustrate the organic properties of the inspiration. Stunning at any time of day, the glass forms cascade from the ceiling with a gentleness to them. When turned on, warm light filters through the icy texture and creates a mesmerizing display of highlights. The filtered light of the clamshells combines to create a comfortable, room-filling glow. Established by jewelry-maker-turned-designer Joseph Sidof, ShakÃºff lighting creates stunning handblown glass fixtures inspired by Murano, Italy. Focused on artistry, quality and collaboration, ShakÃºff offers custom lighting for commercial and residential spaces. Shape: Disc. Color: Clear. Finish: Brass