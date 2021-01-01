Shakuff Crystal Shell CS13 LED Multi-Light Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: 7 "

Unforgettable, like a bright pearl tucked inside a beautiful clamshell. Memories of the sea flood back with the magical sight of the Crystal Shell CS13 LED Multi-Light Pendant from Shakuff. The piece is a stunning first impression in one's foyer or living space. Every corner of the room gets a great view as the piece cascades with an artful quality. The eyes are treated to pairs of handblown and handcrafted glass. The glass elements produce wavy silhouettes in clamshells forms for a clear connection to the coastal inspiration. Icy chunks embedded in the glass give the piece a beautiful reflective quality that can be appreciated any time of day. Light dazzles across the textured surface in fine highlights. The filtered light of the pendants combines as a bright, comfortable aura. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Silver