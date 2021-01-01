Shakuff Crystal Shell CS11 LED Multi-Light Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: 7 "

A magical design inspired by the sea. Brilliant pearls are reimagined as bright bulbs in the functional art design of the Crystal Shell CS11 LED Multi-Light Pendant from Shakuff. You don't have to turn this piece on to be in awe of its beauty. The piece appears to defy gravity, cascading from the ceiling with a graceful yet impactful quality. Each pendant pairs glass pieces to suggest the form of a beautiful clamshell. The glass is handblown, shaped with wavy edges, then covered with icy chunks of glass for rich texture. The shells swell up with warmth as brilliant highlights catch their textured surface. The scattered light produced by the bulbs combines to create a welcoming aura of illumination. Shape: Disc. Color: Clear. Finish: Silver