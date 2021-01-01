Crystal Shell 14 LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by Shakuff - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (CS14-5MS-SC-5.5CL)

The Crystal Shell 14 LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by Shakuff expands inside spaces by leveraging the stylized beauty of the natural world. The appealing design of this bespoke fixture family was inspired by the childhood seaside visits of Shakuff founder Joseph Sidof to the shores of Northern Israel, and it suspends a series of small LED lamps from slender cable strands. A smooth metal rectangle acts as a ceiling mount and a solid counterpoint to the ethereal glass diffusers that mimic ocean bivalves as they descend around the lamping, gentling bright glare into a generous glow. Established by jewelry-maker-turned-designer Joseph Sidof, ShakÃºff lighting creates stunning handblown glass fixtures inspired by Murano, Italy. Focused on artistry, quality and collaboration, ShakÃºff offers custom lighting for commercial and residential spaces. Shape: Disc. Color: Clear. Finish: Silver