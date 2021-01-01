Crystal in Organic Box
Description
Crystal in Organic BoxFeatures:A white shagreen boxThis box is enhanced by a clear crystal wrapped in a hand-cast organic piece of brass5"H X 18.25"W X 5.25"DShape: RectangleExterior Material: Manufactured WoodFinish: White/BrassProduct Type: Decorative BoxInterior Material: WoodSet: NoNumber of Boxes Included: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Lid Closure Type: Fully RemovableManufacturing Type: Spefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5Overall Width - Side to Side: 18.25Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5.25Overall Product Weight: 4Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No