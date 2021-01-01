From nostalgic warehouse
Crystal Fluted Oval Interior Mortise Door Knob with Craftsman Long Plate
Inspired by the American Arts & Crafts movement of the early 1900s, the rugged design and hand-hammered details of the Craftsman Long Plate emphasizes handwork over mass production. Combined with our Oval Fluted Crystal door knob (24 individual hand-ground facets!), the look is elegant, but never fussy. All Nostalgic Warehouse door knobs are mounted on a solid (not plated) forged brass base for durability and beauty. Finish: Antique Brass