Crystal Clear Designed For Iphone 12 Pro Max Case & Diamonds Hard Designed For Iphone 12 Pro Max Screen Protec

Compatibility & Professional Support Only Compatible With Iphone 12 Pro Max 6.7 Inches, 100% Support Magsafe And Wireless Charging. Meanwhile, Please Feel Free To Contact Us In The First Time For Any Product Issues, A Satisfied Solution Is Promised Forever 10X Military Grade Shatterproof And Shockproof This Tempered Glass Iphone 12 Pro Max Screen Protec Film Made Of Nano-Sized Super-Strong Explosion-Proof Tempered Glass Material. (Certified By Sgs) Its Hardness Has Far Exceeded The Other Screen Protec On The Market, Your Screen Is Certified To Survive Even If It Falls From A Height Of 6Ft(1.8 Meters) To A Hard Ground, Meanwhile, Its Edges Will Never Break Easily Ultimate Bare Screen Experience This Iphone 12 Pro Max Glass Screen Protec Film Is Rigid But Ultra-Thin That Make You Feel Nothing On Iphone Screen, Meanwhile, It Is Really Anti-Scratch, Anti-Oil, Bubble-Free And Anti-Fingerprints, So Bring You The Most Natur