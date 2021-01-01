From safavieh
Safavieh Crystal Clayton 3 x 5 Light Blue/Orange Indoor Floral/Botanical Oriental Throw Rug | CRS516A-3
Advertisement
The Crystal Rug Collection showcases striking designs in brilliant colors creating trendsetting, transitionally styled area rugs. Distinctive motifs veiled in a subtle distressed patina add heirloom qualities - fully indulging in today's discerning decor preferences. Power-loomed using soft synthetic yarns for lasting comfort and vivid color. Safavieh Crystal Clayton 3 x 5 Light Blue/Orange Indoor Floral/Botanical Oriental Throw Rug | CRS516A-3