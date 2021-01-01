From grandeur
Crystal Burgandy Privacy Door Knob with Arc Plate
Advertisement
The Arc Plate, with its graceful top curve meeting a waterfall edge, conveys a gentleness augmented by strength. Combine Grandeur Burgundy Crystal Knob, with its 24 individual light-reflecting segments and the result will appeal to both your visual and tactile senses. This Grandeur knob is created from 24% lead crystal for unparalleled clarity and beauty and mounted on a solid (not plated) forged brass base. Finish: Antique Pewter, Backset: 2.75