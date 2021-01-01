Crux 30 Inch Swivel Bar Stool In Gray Faux Leather And Black Wood

The Crux 30" Bar Height Bar Stool in Gray Faux Leather and Black Wood from Armen Living will beautifully complement the existing decor in your home and help elevate it to the next level. The Crux features a 360-degree swivel function that allows you to keep the conversation going in every direction. The intricately designed chair back is a work of art with itself, leaving you with an incredibly refined piece of furniture in your home. The Crux is also crafted with a ring footrest - meaning you can relax your feet regardless of the direction you decide to turn! The Crux is available in your color choice of Gray or cream faux leather with walnut wood or Gray faux leather with black wood, also available in 26" counter height and 30" bar height. Product Dimensions: W:19 x D:19 x H:41 x SH:30