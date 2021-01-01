Mainstays Crushed Velvet Square Decorative Pillow, 18" x 18", Cream

Complete your living room decor with the Mainstays Crushed Velvet Pillow! This decorative pillow is the perfect accent to your home. It goes great in your family room, sitting room, or even your bedroom! Made with 100% polyester material, these high quality pillows are sure to provide long lasting use. The beautiful cream white color provides a luxurious and modern aesthetic to any setting, instantly upgrading your interior decor. It's impossible to resist the plush feel of the velvet material on this pillow. Accent pillows are a simple, easy, and stylish way to complement any room in your home. Combine this cream colored pillow with other Mainstays Crushed Velvet Pillows to create an eclectic style. These pillows are easy to maintain and keep looking fresh simply spot clean only when needed. Measuring 18" x 18", the Mainstays Crushed Velvet Pillow is the perfect size for your living room couch, chair, loveseat, or bed.