From elan lighting
Elan Lighting Crushed Ice LED Chandelier - Color: Chrome
The beautiful, yet versatile Crushed Ice LED Chandelier features 3 concave, Chrome-finished crystal pendants (all connected to a single round canopy) that can be adjusted to countless height configurations. The pendants themselves are absolutely dazzling, each containing a near 3-foot long strip of crystal that covers and diffuses an integrated LED light source. The resulting light is warm and welcoming, ideal for a luxurious contemporary setting. Finish: Chrome