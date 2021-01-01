From john frieda
John Frieda Violet Crush Purple Conditioner, for Brassy Blonde Hair, w/ Violet Pigments, 8.3 fl oz
KNOCKS OUT BRASSY TONES - Crush brassiness and revive your hair with Violet Crush Conditioner.SALON-FRESH COLOR - Color-treated and highlighted blonde hair has never looked so moisturized, bright, fresh and cool with this purple conditioner while you neutralize with Violet Crush Purple Shampoo.CRUSHED VIOLET PIGMENTS - An advanced formula with crushed violet pigments, this purple conditioner nourishes and moisturizes all shades of blonde hair.BEST USED WITH VIOLET CRUSH PURPLE SHAMPOO - Use with John Frieda Violet Crush Purple Shampoo to achieve optimal blonde hair.COOLER, BRIGHTER BLONDE - Neutralizes stubborn brassy tones in 1 use for cooler, brighter blonde.