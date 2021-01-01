From boat drinking cruising gifts
Boat Drinking Cruising Gifts Cruise Ship I'm Outdoorsy I Like to Drink On A Boats Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
I'm Outdoorsy I Like To Drink On A Boats design is for boat captains, boatmen, boat owners, sailors, mariners, seamen, and people who love nautical, boating, sailing the ocean or lake, cruising, yachting, and spending time in the cruise ships. This is perfect for boat lovers and to wear in boat trip adventures, cruise vacations, pontoon parties, or summer vacations. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only