Dark Brunette Brow Liner is perfect for darker eyebrows. INIKA Certified Organic Brow Pencils are soft and easy to use with no waxy residue. They help to define and add volume to your brows, give your face dimension and shape, and ensure that any missing hairs are filled in and naturally coloured. Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, C10-18 Triglycerides, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Euphorbia Cerifera Cera (Candelilla Wax), Mica, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Oryzanol, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Glyceryl Caprylate, Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499). *Certified Organic Cruelty Free Natural Certified Organic Brow Pencil - Dark Brunette Inika Organic