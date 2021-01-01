Melting Pool, 2017 Charlotte Ager Charlotte Ager is a practicing illustrator, she graduated from Kingston University with a BA in Illustration Animation in 2017. She is drawn to the poetry in everyday experience and the ways in which people can create narrative in spaces, both real and imagined. 'I love that drawing has the ability to communicate the difficult and challenging whilst having enormous capacity for joy and silliness' - Charlotte Ager. Melting Pool is a limited edition print, only 100 runs available. Printed on Giclée Hahnemühle Photorag © Charlotte Ager / Bridgeman Images Cruelty Free Melting Pool Medium Rowe Prints