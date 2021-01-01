Relaxing Lavender blended with a fresh twist of Bergamot, a gentle aroma that clears the mind and helps you unwind before bed. Everything we create is made with care and respect for the environment using only natural ingredients including our pure essential oils, with nothing artificial added. Each candle is hand-poured in small batches in the UK and made using natural pure soy wax, and the highest grade, braided cotton wicks to maximise the burn time and ensure a clean, soot-free burn. Our DREAM blend combines deeply relaxing French Lavender, known as nature's sedative, freshened up with apple scented Roman Chamomile; soft, citrusy Bergamot to brighten the spirit, balanced with the sweet balsamic notes of Cedarwood, loved for it's calming effects. Burn time +50hrs. 100% natural, cruelty free and suitable for Vegans. Directions: To maximise the fragrance of your candle, trim the wick to 1cm before lighting and burn for 2-4 hours at a time. Caution: Burn candle out of reach of children & pets. Always leave at least 10cm between candles. Do not burn on or near anything that may catch fire. Never leave a burning candle unattended. Extinguish before going to bed. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Dispose of contents & container to approved disposal site, in accordance with local regulations. May produce an allergic reaction. For best results trim wick before relighting Ingredients: Made with pure soy wax, cotton and paper wick and pure essential oils hand-poured into our etched glass containers. Contains: Contains alpha-Pinene, d-Limonene* *present in 100% natural essential oils Cruelty Free Cotton Dream Natural Aromatherapy Soy Candle Kiss the Moon