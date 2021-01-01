These quirky alphabet mugs from Yvonne Ellen are made from fine bone china and feature beautiful gilt gold detailing. Each letter of the alphabet is represented on its own mug with a beautifully-painted exotic bird or animal in a personalised initial and features it's own characteristic. Choose from adventure, gratitude, joy and more. A trademark Yvonne Ellen bumblebee and lower case initial can be found in the bottom of every mug for a cute surprise. This Gold Edition Alphabet Mug is the perfect addition for those who like to have their own 'special' mug or as a thoughtful, quirky gift for a loved-one. Dimensions - 9cm x 8.5cm Hand wash only. Not microwave safe Not microwave safe. Made from bone china. Cruelty Free White Bone China H For Happy Mug Yvonne Ellen