Cruciano Trapezoid Shelf

METAL RACK METAL RACKFeatures:4-Tier Opens Storage Space: The design of 4 open shelves allows you to expand the storage space vertically for your items. Each layer providing you enough room to store or display your items. You can store various kinds of stuff, such as decorative plants, photos, books, knickknacks, can get their position easily. This ladder shelf can keep your home neat, tidy and organized, and offer ultimate convenience in household organization.Stable & Sturdy Shelf: This sturdy bookcase is made of high-quality metal and durable particleboard. High-quality materials and design bring you a really solid and durable bookshelf. The load capacity of each tier is 22 lbs The "X" crossbar can increased stability and avoids books or other things falling. 4 adjustable legs can ensure the bookshelf stands stable and protecting your floor from scratches.Multifunctional Ladder Shelf: This ladder shelf provides perfect platforms to display your decorative items. This storage rack is suitable to be placed in the hall, living room, bedroom, balcony, office, etc. The 4-tier open shelving unit gives you ample area for placing books, plants, decorative, office supplies, photo frames, or other objects.Easy to Assemble & Clean: We will provide all the accessories needed for assembly and detailed instructions for the installation. Simply follow the instructions and you can easy to assemble it. You can use a wet cloth to clean the shelf when it is dirty.Product Type: Shelving UnitWall Mounted: NoFinish: BlackFrame Material: Wire/MetalFrame Material Details: MetalShelves Included: YesNumber Of Shelves: 4Adjustable Shelves: Removable Shelves: Shelf Weight Capacity: Shelf Material: Manufactured WoodShelf Finish: BrownCasters Included: NoMount Type: FreestandingCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In China