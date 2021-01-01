From micron
Crucial RAM 8GB DDR3L-1600(PC3L-12800) CL-11 1.35V SODIMM CT102464BF160B FOR Laptop HP Pavilion 17-e160sg
Importantly Remind Product images can only represent the quality of product sold by Limerancechina. They do not manifest the quality of product from other seller. Please make careful considerations on other seller and their price before placing order with them to avoid buying counterfeit version whose chipset may be secretly replaced from its seller 8GB, 1600MHz, DDR3L-1600 PC3-12800, 204p SODIMM, 1.35v Functional Equivalence With OEM HP Inc. 693374-001 RAM