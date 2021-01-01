From general

Crucial Compatible 16Gb Ddr3 1600Mhz 240-Pin Rdimm Memory Module

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Mpn: Ct16g3ersld4160bam Gtin13: 0821456438175 Type: Ddr3 Sdram

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com