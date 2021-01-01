Nemo Crown Multi Chandelier - Color: White

Advertisement
The multi-layered Nemo Crown Multi Chandelier is a modern, minimalist interpretation of the classic candle chandelier. Its polished, die-cast aluminum body was designed by Jehs and Laub to be strikingly geometric, with hard lines, illuminated edges, and symmetrically spaced levels. Each edge consists of a sandblasted, opal-white glass diffuser (for a total of 15) that produces a widespread, yet warm lighting effect. Includes field-cuttable transparent cables for discreet suspension. Shape: Candelabra. Finish: White