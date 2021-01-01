Sea Gull Lighting Crowell Black 2-Light Outdoor Flush Mount with LED Bulbs

The transitional Crowell outdoor lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting conveys Art Deco influences with its linear, vertical details and clean, overall design. Their large scale gives these light fixtures real presence without competing with the residential architecture they adorn. The lighting collection, offered in Antique Bronze finish with Creme Parchment glass or Black finish with Satin Etched glass, offers a 1-light outdoor pendant, a 2-light outdoor ceiling flush mount, a 1-light outdoor post lantern and small, medium and large 1-light outdoor wall lanterns also available in Dark Sky versions. Incandescent, ENERGY STAR-qualified LED and Integrated LED options are available. The advanced, integrated LED option has warm-on-dim technology that warms in color when dimmed, going from 2700K to 2200K and is California Title 24-compliant.