From design toscano
Design Toscano Crotchety Crocodile Piped Spitting Statue
Bring a wet and wild twist to your pond or garden decor with our full-of-character, Crotchety Crocodile Spitter! He's a handsome fellow on land, but arrives already piped, in case you care to oxygenate your pond or water feature with the soothing sounds of water music. With gator barred teeth and scaly hide, our Design Toscano almost yard-long exclusive crocodile statue is cast in quality designer resin with a realistically hand-painted finish. (Uses optional 240 GPH pump: HS-75240). 30.5"Wx11"Dx5"H. 8 lbs.