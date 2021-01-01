From word nerd and more
Word Nerd and More Crossword Word Puzzle Black and White Classical Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Crossword puzzle design is great for anyone who enjoys word puzzles and games. Makes a great gift for any word nerd. Including grandma, grandpa, mom or dad or even that young person who loves words. This design features a classic crossword puzzle in black and white white white boxes and a black background with numbers for all the word clues. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only