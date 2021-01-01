From thorogood
Thorogood Crosstrex Series Men's Size 12 Wide (EE) Brown/Orange Leather Mid Cut Safety Toe Waterproof Hiker Boots
Thorogood CrossTrex series Waterproof Safety Toe Mid Cut Hiker features a full-grain waterproof leather material. These shoes keep you from slipping on wet or muddy surfaces. It offers a removable ultimate shock absorption footbed for all-day comfort. Furthermore, the composite shanks are lightweight. Simple design makes it easy to wear; its composite shank will provide you with sturdy, reliable, shoes that will last long while the CrossTrex 360 outsole makes it durable, its Cement construction offers longevity. Color: Brown/Orange. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.