Elkay Crosstown Stainless Steel 35-7/8" x 20-1/4" x 9", Single Bowl Farmhouse Sink Kit

Elkay Crosstown Stainless Steel 35-7/8" x 20-1/4" x 9", Single Bowl Farmhouse Sink KitFeatures:FARMHOUSE DESIGN: The sink material is extended to the front panel of the sink, adding a stylish design element to your kitchen.SINGLE BOWL: Bowl gives you uninterrupted space for washing and stacking dishes or other household tasks.18-GAUGE STAINLESS STEEL: Highest quality 18-gauge thickness and Type 304 stainless steel for lasting durability, performance and lustrous beauty.QUIET: Sound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink.TIGHT CORNERS: Fresh, geometric design offers straight sidewalls and a flat bottom for a modern look and more usable space; easy to clean.OFFSET DRAIN: Drain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet below.EXTRA DEEP BOWLS: High-capacity bowls offer more room inside for stacking dishes, filling stockpots, and handling large baking sheets and roasters.CROSS BREAKS: Creased accent lines in the sink bottom deliver superior drainage and give the sink a professional appearance.DRAIN OPENING: Sink drain opening measures 3-1/2".Specifications:Manufacturer Warranty: Limited Lifetime WarrantyInstallation:Farmhouse Finish:Polished Satin