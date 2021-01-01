Better Homes & Gardens Crosshatch Grey High Low Indoor Living Room Area Rug, 30" x 46"

Unroll a fresh new look with the Better Homes & Gardens Crosshatch Grey High Low Area Rug, which features grey distressed-style, crosshatch designs with a high-low pile for a dimensional look and feel. A cozy and modern accent rug for your living room, bedroom, office, and more, this area rug is made of polypropylene and microfiber material to create a soft, durable weave that is resistant to water, stains, and fading for a style that’s built to last. You can keep your area rug looking like new and feeling fresh by vacuuming it regularly to remove dirt and dust. Spot clean spills by blotting them with a dry cloth or wiping with a damp cloth and dish soap-water mixture. Rug pad use is recommended (not included).