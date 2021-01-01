From ming tsai
Cross Wired USB Serial Cable FTDI ft232r USB RS232 to DB9 Female Adapter Modem Cable PC Control TV Cable Standard Pinout
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. ftdi usb serial molden DCE adapter cable for upgrading the old version desktop DB9 - DB9 cross wired modem cable usb rs232 to db9 female adapter cable This cable is mostly specially used in PC(host) - PC(host) communication, also called modem cable This cable also can be used for PC control the TV, smart TV(as nowadays the TV is a computer) Length: 6ft Up to 921.6M RS232 transfering speed.