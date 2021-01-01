The 5 light Crosby chandelier in Chrome finish and clear glass uses 60 watt (max.) bulb equivalent. It measures 26.25\" in width and 22.25\" in body height. It comes complete with 54\" of extra lead wire for customizable length and height. Cleaning instructions: turn off electric current before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as it is abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry. Kichler Crosby 5-Light Chrome Transitional Chandelier | 43999CH