From breakwater bay

Crookston Outdoor 3 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions

$609.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

This 3 pieces patio sectional wicker outdoor furniture sofa set is constructed with an all-weather reinforced hand wicker thick foam cushion for extra comfort and relaxation. Rustproof powder-coated frame with reinforced feet. Water repellent cushion covers come with a zipper to remove them easily for the cleaning process. The Tabletop comes with transparent tempered glass. Frame Color/Cushion Color: Dark Brown Frame/Blue Cushion

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com