Cromford 3 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions

Develop a new fascination in your outdoor living space with this Lounge with Cushion. With our outdoor furniture’s hues and contemporary tones coupled with the clean lines and elegance of the wicker weave, not only for outdoor, many choose to use it indoors. Our seating group set is made of steel frame and rattan. Rattan is more resistant to sun, rain, heat. Ergonomically engineered for ultimate comfort, the ergonomic armrests, and seat backs ensure you will enjoy your seating all day long! Wherever you choose to place this seating, your need for comfortable furniture with minimal upkeep has been met. Cushion Color: Beige, Frame Color: Brown, Orientation: Left Hand Facing