Hansgrohe Croma Select S 2-Spray Patterns 2.5 GPM 7 in. Fixed Shower Head in Brushed Gold Optic

Design The hansgrohe shower collection provides versatility in the way you shower. There is a showerhead for everyone, with spray modes ranging from massage to a gentle rain experience. High quality German engineering brings the pleasure of a spa shower into your own bathroom with the hansgrohe and shower collection. Maintenance Products that function perfectly are essential. To ensure that they do, every hansgrohe product is 100% water tested. hansgrohe showerheads feature silicone spray nozzles that optimize water flow performance, resist mineral deposit build-up, and are designed to be easily wiped clean. Installation Requires showerpipe basic set No.16181181 for installation. Recommend licensed plumber for installation. Please comply with all local, state, and federal plumbing codes and regulations. Installation instruction link below. Customer Support customerservice@hansgrohe.com : 1 (800) 334-0455 : Limited Lifetime Warranty : Installation / User Guide / Warranty PDF links below. Color: Brushed Gold Optic.