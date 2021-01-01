From house of hampton
'Croissant Fish' Graphic Art Print
Make any space in your home innovative and unique by adding this Traditional art piece made by real artists. With an overarching Blue color and Watercolor texture that will add a dynamic feel to your home décor. This Nautical & Beach wall décor is printed using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colors. Our wall art is carefully wrapped with a layer of shrink-wrap that protects the surface and then wrapped with heavy-duty bubble wrap, ensuring its safe arrival to its new home. This Animals art print is the perfect finishing touch to your home décor theme. Format: Wrapped Canvas, Size: 12" H x 12" W x 2" D