Criss Cross Pendant by Ridgely Studio - Color: Black - Finish: Bronze - (CC-PE-112BRZ-B)

The Criss Cross series originated from Zac Ridgely's genuine desire to blend sculptural art with the aesthetics of modern lighting. Characterized by cut steel rods carefully arranged and welded in seemingly random patterns, the Criss Cross Pendant features a design that is uniquely handmade. Because of this, no two fixtures are exactly the same. Criss Cross provides direct and decorative illumination, and is ideal for use in modern kitchens, living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, hallways, and entryways. Ridgely Studio Works, a lighting company based in Toronto, was founded by Zac Ridgely in 2000 out of a passion for art and lighting. Their creations are creative and sculptural, incorporating unique and innovative design elements. With selections like the dramatic, shimmering Halo Criss Cross LED Chandelier and the geometric, adjustable Bar Wall Sconce, their lights are elegant, functional and artistic. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black. Finish: Bronze Powder Coated