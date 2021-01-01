Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light by RBW - Color: Copper - Finish: Copper - (CR-FM-S13-AA01-30-120_TR_LINE-IP20)

The Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light is simple, modern, and a touch playful. Molded from solid glass, the diffuser of this modern light features a grooved front face that is reminiscent of the ruffles of a potato crisp. Using an integral LED light source, this flush mount light fixture provides diffused, accent light that is perfect for bathrooms, bedrooms, hallways, dining rooms, offices, and living room spaces and can also be used outdoors as well as in. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Shape: Round. Color: Copper. Finish: Copper