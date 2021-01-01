Crisp Stackable Refrigerator and Pantry Produce Food Storage Container

Keep your food protected and organized with the iDesign Crisp Produce Holder! This unique container perfectly holds a variety of fruits and veggies and features integrated handles for easy transportation. The organizer is made of durable, BPA-free plastic for the highest-quality construction. Easily rinse your produce in the basket with the slotted-bottom design - water drains out quickly and keeps your food fresh and clean in your fridge. When it comes to clean-up, the holder is easy to clean - just remove the inner basket and hand wash with mild detergent and water. The iDesign Crisp Produce Bin measures 15.72" x 6.32" x 3.76", making it perfect for any refrigerator, freezer, or cabinet! With iDesign by InterDesign, you can #LiveSimply every day.