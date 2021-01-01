iDesign Crisp Plastic Refrigerator and Pantry Large Divided Bin with Handles, Modular Stacking Food Storage Box for Freezer, Fridge, Office, Cabinet, Bathroom, BPA Free

PLASTIC FOOD STORAGE BIN: Great for creating a clean and organized refrigerator or pantry. Great for storing dry goods and food in the pantry. Stack these or use side by side to create the storage solution that works best for you. Maximize storage space in refrigerator, freezer, cabinets, cupboards, pantry shelves or inside drawers FUNCTIONAL ORGANIZATION: Upper and lower ledges allow the bin to easily stack to maximize space in your refrigerator. Smaller Crisp Bins stack on top and easily slide from side to side, letting you access food quickly without removing the bins from your shelf. You can also stack another same-sized bin on top for multi-level organization. Removable dividers allow you to adjust the size of each bin compartment to your preference. CONVENIENT DESIGN: This bin was designed with your home in mind. Easily move food from fridge, to counter, to kitchen table with the integrated ledges and handles for easy holding. Your kids can grab their favorite healthy snacks while minimizing spills! BPA-FREE, QUALITY MATERIALS: Keeps food tasting fresh! Plastic construction is BPA-free for you and your family's health. High quality plastic with an open airflow design will not leave a "chemical taste" on your snacks. Transparent plastic walls allow you to easily see contents and see when the bin needs to be cleaned. Shatter-resistant, durable design lasts through spills, falls, and drops for years of quality use! COMPACT SIZE FOR STORAGE: Purchase multiple Crisp Bins to create an interlocking storage system suited for your space! This Crisp Bin measures 14. 82" x 6. 32" x 3. 76" for easy storage in your fridge, freezer, pantry, or cabinet. Also great for shelves, countertops, desks, kitchen tables, dining room tables, islands, or anywhere else in your home!