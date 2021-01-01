From fabbian
Fabbian Crio Pendant Light - Color: Black - D81A03 A 48
The Crio Pendant from Fabbian establishes a warm, ambient lighting aura while retaining a contemporary profile built with clean, deliberate angles and lines. The fixture's most prominent feature lies in its shade, which is created from aluminum for heightened durability and showcases a multi-faceted surface for a geometric style. The fixture's internal light sources work with the materials to establish a warm, ambient style of light. The fixture is made in Italy and is designed by Giovanni Minelli. Shape: Dome. Color: Black.