From kirkland's
Crimson Plunge Giclee Canvas Art Print, 40x40 in.
Advertisement
You'll almost be able to feel the sea breeze with this Crimson Plunge Giclee Canvas Art Print. Its rich colors and design will have you ready for a day out on the water. Art measures 40L x 1.25W x 40H in. Giclee printed on artist-grade canvas Canvas stretched over solid pine wood Wrapped edges complete the look Features an abstract boat subject Hues of red, blue, and white Weight: 6.93 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, direct sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.