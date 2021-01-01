White Cricut Youth T-Shirt - Medium

Design beautiful and custom garments using White Cricut Youth T-Shirt. This one of a kind shirt is optimized for Cricut Infusible Ink Transfer sheets, pens, and markers. You'll get vibrant, permanent, and professional quality heat press transfers on this compatible surface. Unlike other embellishments, the Cricut transfers become one with the fabric, rather than resting on the surface. Personalize them at parties, reunions, and more! Details: Size: Medium Content: 95% Polyester & 5% Spandex Care: Machine Wash, Cold; Tumble Dry, Low; Do Not Dry Clean; Do Not Bleach. Package contains 1 T-shirt. Cricut products are excluded from the 40% off coupon. Returns or exchanges of Cricut products are prohibited unless customer presents original receipt and products are in new, unopened condition. Warranty claims must be submitted directly to the manufacturer.