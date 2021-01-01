Customize cards in minutes with Cricut Joy Card Mat. Designed to work perfectly with all Cricut Joy cards, including Insert Cards (sold separately), this reusable mat is sure to make an impact in your crafting world. Personalize paper crafts in a flash! Dimensions: Length: 6 1/4" Width: 4 1/2" Package contains 1 mat. Cricut products are excluded from the 40% off coupon. Returns or exchanges of Cricut products are prohibited unless customer presents original receipt and products are in new, unopened condition. Warranty claims must be submitted directly to the manufacturer.