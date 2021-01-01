Cribb 5-Piece With Gas Fire Pit Coffee Table Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

Ideal mix of comfort, style and practicality, the patio furniture sofa dining set with fire pit coffee table is sure to impress you with its luxurious design and stylish heating and dining features. The table has a heat adjustable stainless steel charcoal fire-pit. The flames emerging from the crushed glass central feature will certainly keep you warm and comfortable long after the sun goes down and you can continue relaxing long into the night. The unique table design also provides you the option of adding a BBQ grill plate or integrated drinks cooler making it a perfect spot to host a BBQ party or poolside get-together. Simply place the BBQ grill over the flames and enjoy the perfect intimate al fresco dining . Replace the fire pit with the integrated drinks cooler, for those hot sunny days and enjoy the ultimate relaxing atmosphere. Made with the best quality hand-woven rattan, the outdoor dining set comes complete with cozy chairs and luxury seat cushions. The cushions are durable and supremely thick, made from luxury fabric and also come with washable covers, making them excellent for year round usage and designed to provide you with unparalleled comfort. Add it to the patio to anchor a handsome ensemble.