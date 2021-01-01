From trend lab
Trend Lab Crib Bedding Set - Jungle Roar - 4pc
Advertisement
Your little one will go wild over the adorable animals in the Jungle Roar collection by Trend Lab. Giraffe, elephant, lion and crocodile characters are shown in aquatic blue, navy, gray, mellow yellow and tonal greens and highlighted with a multitude of fun patterns throughout. The mixture of embroidery, and different fabric appliques will make this jungle collection stand out in your nursery. Set includes: Quilt, Crib Skirt, Fitted Crib Sheet and Baby Blanket. Pattern: Alligator Elephants Lion.