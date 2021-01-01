Hinkley Crew Linear Chandelier - Color: Silver - Size: 3 light

Advertisement
Add a robust industrial style to your home decor with the Crew Linear Suspension, a stylish, layered offering from Hinkley Lighting. The piece mixes clean metal fittings with bold industrial notes for an intriguing visual contrast that draws the eye while appearing to grow larger the lower it descends. Twin slim stems made from steel descend from an upper rectangular canopy to support a larger rod. Conical hoods holding lined halophane glass below an open wire-bowl arrangement but over each lighting element to create pleasant ambiance all around. Shape: Linear. Color: Silver. Additional Color: Polished Nickel. Finish: Polished Nickel