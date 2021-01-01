Cretoo Aluminum Type-C USB 3.0 5-in-1 Combo Hub with USB-C Pass-microSD/SD Card Reader Through Compatible with 2018 MacBook Air, 2018 iPad Pro.

Type c expands to multiple ports: Plug and play 1× high speed" 40gbps USB 3.1 C type charging interface and data transmission, 1 USB 3.1 port (C type transmission data), 2 USB 3 ports, 1 SD memory card reader 1×microSD memory card. Full usb-c function: Manufactured with USB-powered specifications, this allows the full-speed MacBook Pro (2016) to be charged while connected to SuperSpeed USB 3.1, SD card and micro SD card. Speed update: This hub transmits data over USB at an incredible speed. This is a fast HD movie from the maximum 2tb external hard drive seconds. Ultra Slim Type C Hub Specifically Designed for 2018 MacBook Air, 2018/2017/2016 MacBook Pro - including 13" and 15" Note: The hub's two USB ports and two SD storage ports have a combined 1.5A output, which requires a higher currency device that may not be supported, such as Apple SuperDrive (starting currency 2A at least). The charging chipset has an operating temperature of approximately 40°.