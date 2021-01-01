Cretan Pot Panos, large

These extraordinary pots are thrown by hand, then fired for hours in wood-burning kilns that give them a soft and variable shade of tan, which changes with the light and the pots' contents. Shapes are drawn from Classical-era containers that were then, and are now, common household items in Crete. They provide a look that is both traditional and informal, and we've given them prominent positions throughout our gardens and in our home.The line available at the White Flower Farm Store includes pots up to 6′ tall, but the ones offered here are the largest we are confident will ship safely. They are marvelous grouped together, since each form seems to flatter every other. Dimensions are for the widest diameter (including handles) by height of pot. Keep from freezing in winter. The Panos pot has one drainage hole.Measures approximately 20″ wide by 14″ tallPots are thrown by hand, so no two are alike Weighs approximately 33½ poundsHolds about 60 quarts of soil (around 2 cubic feet)Planter uses about 2 bags of our Fafard Container Mix. Click {item_link sku="55032" text="here"} to order.