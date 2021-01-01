Laura Ashley Crestwood Lt-Pastel Grey Twin Flannel Sheet Set Bedding

Add a touch of romance to your night with this garden inspired Crestwood Dove Grey Flannel Sheet Set. An allover pattern of swirling white leaves on a soft dove gray background creates a cool winter garden print in a sophisticated neutral tone. The approved process for finishing our quality flannel sheets is an 8-leveled brushing standard. The cotton yarns are woven, then brushed 3 times on the face and once on the back, the fabric is then colored and or printed and finished with 3 additional br