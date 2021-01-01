Crestlive Products Luxury Bamboo Computer Monitor Stand Riser with Adjustable Storage Organizer & Drawers Laptop Cellphone TV Printer Stand.

BAMBOO MONITOR STAND Finished by eco-friendly and sturdy bamboo board. This monitor stand will load better than plastic stand, not easy to break like glass ones. EFFECTIVELY MONITOR RISER Elevate monitor up to eye level for comfortable, ergonomic viewing experience. Make you get free from tension headaches or eye and neck strain from looking down on your computer screen while improving computer's ventilation. It is also suitable for putting TV, printer, cellphone, laptop, etc. PERFECT DESK ORGANIZER Have slots for phones, pens, clips and other everyday office supplies and allow you to slide your keyboard and mice under the stand to get your desktop space back. You will also have adjustable storage organizer on both sides and 2 drawers under the top. SAFE & STYLISH DESIGN Polished smoothly, countersunk screws, protect your safety when using. Monitor stand have smooth surface, features waterproof and easy clean. With a modern design, complement all desktops and adds an elega